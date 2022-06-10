Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $5.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2024 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €150.00 ($161.29) to €175.00 ($188.17) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €165.00 ($177.42) to €155.00 ($166.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($204.30) to €178.00 ($191.40) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($231.18) to €207.00 ($222.58) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.30.

SIEGY opened at $64.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $109.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $57.86 and a 12 month high of $89.66.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

