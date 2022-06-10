Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Kraft Heinz Company’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Kraft Heinz in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KHC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Shares of KHC opened at $37.27 on Thursday. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.11. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $394,000. Finer Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,266,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,886,000 after acquiring an additional 240,066 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

