Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on JYNT. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley cut Joint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum cut Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $15.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $222.27 million, a PE ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.14. Joint has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Joint will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 185,489 shares of Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $2,954,839.77. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,035,562 shares in the company, valued at $32,426,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Holt bought 1,500 shares of Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 210,691 shares of company stock worth $3,387,056 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Joint by 321.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 16,817 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Joint by 455.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. General Equity Holdings LP acquired a new position in Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $7,186,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Joint by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 36,626 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

