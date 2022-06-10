Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Insider David Cicurel Acquires 4 Shares

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Rating) insider David Cicurel acquired 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,325 ($104.32) per share, with a total value of £333 ($417.29).

Shares of Judges Scientific stock opened at GBX 8,100 ($101.50) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of £512.08 million and a P/E ratio of 40.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,321.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,506.13. Judges Scientific plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,740 ($71.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,800 ($110.28).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 47 ($0.59) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $19.00. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.29%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

