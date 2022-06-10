KeyCorp Comments on Duke Energy Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a report released on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.42.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $107.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.29.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,985. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

