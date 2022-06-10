KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of WEC Energy Group in a report released on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of WEC opened at $99.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.26. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $578,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $190,149.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,207,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,208 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,747 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7,382.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,408,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

