Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Down 8.5% After Earnings Miss

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) was down 8.5% on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 108,028 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,125,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.05). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KC. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,680,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,224,000 after acquiring an additional 318,928 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,734,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth about $2,902,000. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.51.

About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

