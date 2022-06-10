Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 173.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,014 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $7,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 11,911 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,028,000 after buying an additional 6,958,610 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 79,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 48,679 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 73,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $23.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

KRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

