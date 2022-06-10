Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.91. Approximately 7,034 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 20,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

KNRLF has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Kontrol Technologies from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Kontrol Technologies from $4.06 to $3.74 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Kontrol Technologies alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.23.

Kontrol Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides energy management, emission compliance, and air quality solutions and services in Canada and the United States. It offers turn-key solutions to building owners and asset managers in the commercial, industrial, and multi-residential sector, which include software to analyze the management of heating, cooling, and ventilation (HVAC) systems; design and engineering of improvements and/or retrofits; and ongoing mission critical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kontrol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontrol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.