Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Hits New 12-Month High at $73.73

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.73 and last traded at $71.99, with a volume of 4576 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.65.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on LNTH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,893 shares in the company, valued at $8,597,950.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carol Walker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $843,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,588 shares of company stock worth $3,116,686. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lantheus by 32.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after buying an additional 1,422,269 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth about $71,663,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,513,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,855,000 after purchasing an additional 624,459 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,978,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,488,000 after purchasing an additional 588,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,764,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,980,000 after purchasing an additional 534,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.
About Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)
Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.
