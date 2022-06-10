Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Hits New 12-Month High at $73.73

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.73 and last traded at $71.99, with a volume of 4576 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.65.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LNTH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.30 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business’s revenue was up 125.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,893 shares in the company, valued at $8,597,950.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carol Walker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $843,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,588 shares of company stock worth $3,116,686. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lantheus by 32.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after buying an additional 1,422,269 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth about $71,663,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,513,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,855,000 after purchasing an additional 624,459 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,978,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,488,000 after purchasing an additional 588,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,764,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,980,000 after purchasing an additional 534,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

