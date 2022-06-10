Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock Position Lowered by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,821 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $18.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.59.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.32 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 9.97%. Leslie’s’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

LESL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

