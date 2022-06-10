Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $18.50, but opened at $17.30. Liberty Energy shares last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 108,482 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $456,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,455,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,054,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,536,500 shares of company stock valued at $225,418,300. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LBRT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $792.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.42 million. Liberty Energy had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,933,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,039,000 after acquiring an additional 52,097 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,474,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,776 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,781,000 after purchasing an additional 107,054 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,120,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,242,000 after acquiring an additional 419,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,834,000 after acquiring an additional 542,249 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

