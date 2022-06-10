Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,205 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Liberty Global worth $12,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33,941 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 464,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after buying an additional 250,853 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $23.05 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $30.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $2.06. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 4,971 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $119,552.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at $713,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 40,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,523 shares of company stock worth $3,666,718 over the last quarter. 9.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

