Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Lincoln Electric worth $12,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,842 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 65,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LECO. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.57.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $138.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.10. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.65 and a 12-month high of $148.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $925.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.50 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.65%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

