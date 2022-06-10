Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 13th. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $1.53 on Thursday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $259.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.89.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 528.23%. The business had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1,082.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 137,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 126,195 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 104.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dipti Amin bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $57,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 53,650 shares of company stock worth $83,887. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

