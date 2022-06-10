Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.68) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.68) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

LYRA stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $69.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of -1.08. Lyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million.

In related news, major shareholder Nbvm Gp, Llc purchased 2,369,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $9,999,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,855,443 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,969.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward T. Anderson bought 118,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $499,998.26. Following the purchase, the director now owns 118,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,998.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,728,944 shares of company stock worth $11,518,465 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 71,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 39,299 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

