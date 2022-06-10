Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.59

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.59 and traded as high as $2.69. Maiden shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 252,144 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
The company has a market cap of $215.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.59.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHLD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Maiden by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maiden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Maiden by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maiden by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Maiden by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.
About Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.
