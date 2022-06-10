Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.59

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.59 and traded as high as $2.69. Maiden shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 252,144 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $215.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.59.

Maiden ( NASDAQ:MHLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $7.74 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHLD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Maiden by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maiden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Maiden by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maiden by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Maiden by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

About Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

