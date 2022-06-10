Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) were up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 26,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 231,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38.

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRAI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marpai during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marpai by 63.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 140,407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marpai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marpai in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Marpai in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Marpai Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRAI)

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services.

