Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) were up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 26,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 231,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38.
Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter.
Marpai Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRAI)
Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marpai (MRAI)
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Marpai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marpai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.