Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.20

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MATN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.22. Mateon Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 521,442 shares traded.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20.
Mateon Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MATN)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mateon Therapeutics (MATN)
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
Receive News & Ratings for Mateon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mateon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.