Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Colonnese expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIGI. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 21.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 406,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 70,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.
About Mawson Infrastructure Group (Get Rating)
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.
