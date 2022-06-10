MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEIP. Stifel Nicolaus cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on MEI Pharma from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $83.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.28. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 62.40% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. As a group, analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Bioimpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $32,977,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,576 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,133 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 23.4% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,449,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 653,299 shares in the last quarter. 60.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

