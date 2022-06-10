Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.70

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.70 and traded as high as $29.01. Mesabi Trust shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 32,262 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mesabi Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70. The company has a market cap of $367.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 30th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.86%. Mesabi Trust’s payout ratio is presently 89.08%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Mesabi Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Mesabi Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MSB)

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

