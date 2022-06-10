Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.76

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.76 and traded as high as $6.33. Microbot Medical shares last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 29,648 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $43.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 3.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 11.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Microbot Medical by 78.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 41,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Microbot Medical by 454.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 15,934 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 52.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, CardioSert, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable robot for various endovascular interventional procedures; and a multi generation pipeline portfolio.

