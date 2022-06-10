Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.76

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.76 and traded as high as $6.33. Microbot Medical shares last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 29,648 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.
The stock has a market cap of $43.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 3.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76.
About Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)
Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, CardioSert, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable robot for various endovascular interventional procedures; and a multi generation pipeline portfolio.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Microbot Medical (MBOT)
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.