MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microvision, Inc. develops information display and related technologies that allow electronically generated images and information to be projected onto a viewer’s eye. They defined three distinct business platforms relating to the delivery of images and information in this manner: Retinal Scanning Displays, Imaging Solutions, Optical Material technology. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

MicroVision stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $593.10 million, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 3.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27. MicroVision has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $24.69.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 2,114.59% and a negative return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MicroVision will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 296.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 358.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroVision by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MicroVision by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

