Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNMC) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNMC – Get Rating) shares fell 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.73 and last traded at $27.73. 628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.92.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.