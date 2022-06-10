Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 166.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Mimecast by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

MIME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.78 and its 200-day moving average is $79.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $85.48.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

