MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

MiX Telematics stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.64 million, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.85.

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.14 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian Jacobs purchased 190,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $76,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,744,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 79,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $38,770.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,890,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,251,162 and sold 119,452 shares valued at $58,531. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter worth $175,000.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

