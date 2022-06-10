Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXZ) Trading Down 3.1%

Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.99 and last traded at $10.99. 1,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF (SPXZ)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.