MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in MSCI were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 44.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,269,000 after acquiring an additional 119,336 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $59,112,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,680,000 after acquiring an additional 77,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,388,000 after acquiring an additional 71,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 796,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,166,000 after acquiring an additional 68,207 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $427.08 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $444.80 and a 200-day moving average of $512.80. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.50.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

