National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider John Pettigrew Acquires 14 Shares of Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) insider John Pettigrew purchased 14 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,117 ($14.00) per share, for a total transaction of £156.38 ($195.96).
Shares of National Grid stock opened at GBX 1,094.50 ($13.72) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.84. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of GBX 880.60 ($11.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,271.46 ($15.93). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.22.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 33.76 ($0.42) per share. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.46%.
National Grid Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.
