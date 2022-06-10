Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$35.00 to C$28.00. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Neighbourly Pharmacy traded as low as C$23.14 and last traded at C$23.25, with a volume of 36002 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$24.72.

NBLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities began coverage on Neighbourly Pharmacy in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$39.00 price target for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Neighbourly Pharmacy to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Desjardins raised their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.17. The company has a market cap of C$812.92 million and a P/E ratio of -9.02.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. It operates in 172 locations. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

