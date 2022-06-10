Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UEPS. TheStreet raised shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $271.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $6.97.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies ( NASDAQ:UEPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.31 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Monde Nkosi purchased 43,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $215,086.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 69,539 shares of company stock worth $346,557 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 37.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, provides fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company develops payment technologies to offers financial and value -added services to its customers.

