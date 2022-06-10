New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 547.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 182,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 154,529 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 850.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 354,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 317,604 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 87.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,385,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229,770 shares during the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

