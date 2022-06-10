NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Rating) – Pi Financial boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of NexGen Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.72.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at C$6.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 12.40 and a quick ratio of 12.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.11. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.44 and a 1-year high of C$8.30.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

