Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Trading Down 0.9%

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.11 and last traded at C$2.11. Approximately 2,521 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 24,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.13.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$4.50 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 7.01. The company has a market cap of C$48.29 million and a PE ratio of -1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.59.

Next Hydrogen Solutions ( CVE:NXH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 4th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH)

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc designs, manufactures, and sells water electrolyzers to convert intermittent renewable electric power sources into clean hydrogen. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

