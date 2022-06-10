Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12-month low of $68.07 and a 12-month high of $98.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.64.

Nicolet Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NCBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $194,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,618.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 375 shares in the company, valued at $28,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,378 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 37.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

