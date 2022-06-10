Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nikola Corporation manufactures electric vehicles. The company offers battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles. It also manufactures semi-trucks and powersports vehicles. Nikola Corporation, formerly known as Vectoiq Acq CP, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

NKLA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nikola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.91.

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38. Nikola has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $19.44.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1899900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,103,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,602,000 after purchasing an additional 342,248 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,174,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nikola by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,743,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,515,000 after buying an additional 1,100,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nikola by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,707,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,422,000 after buying an additional 139,150 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nikola by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,034,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,817,000 after purchasing an additional 325,883 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

