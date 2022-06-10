Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.27, but opened at $37.00. Northern Oil and Gas shares last traded at $36.58, with a volume of 8,045 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.55.

In related news, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $323,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $368,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 543,360 shares of company stock worth $17,886,479. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.28, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently -54.90%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

