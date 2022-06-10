Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $51.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.27, but opened at $37.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Northern Oil and Gas shares last traded at $36.60, with a volume of 8,095 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.73. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 1,021.20% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $456.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.34%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

