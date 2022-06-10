O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

O2Micro International stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07. O2Micro International has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $8.04.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. O2Micro International had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 10.85%. Research analysts expect that O2Micro International will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OIIM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in O2Micro International by 678.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 59,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in O2Micro International by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O2Micro International in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in O2Micro International in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in O2Micro International in the third quarter worth approximately $631,000. 38.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

