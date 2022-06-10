Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.75 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on OCSL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $6.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.95 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 53.18%. Analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Mathew Pendo acquired 18,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $129,769.86. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,352.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 28,381 shares of company stock valued at $198,970. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 36.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 987,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after buying an additional 264,454 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 263,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 18,134 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 178.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 55,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 35,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

