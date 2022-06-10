OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OBIC Co., Ltd provides system integration services, system support services, office automation services, and package software services. It also sells, leases and develops computers, peripherals, related systems and customized software. OBIC Co., Ltd is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get OBIC Co.Ltd. alerts:

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

OBIIF opened at $145.53 on Friday. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $143.25 and a fifty-two week high of $191.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.10 and a 200 day moving average of $164.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.50.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $196.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.58 million. OBIC Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 48.57% and a return on equity of 15.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OBIIF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.