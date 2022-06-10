ObsEva SA Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.84) Per Share (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ObsEva in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OBSV. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ObsEva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ObsEva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.82.

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $156.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ObsEva by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 876,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 32,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ObsEva by 2,713.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 832,430 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ObsEva by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 668,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 90,359 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ObsEva by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 578,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ObsEva during the 4th quarter worth about $999,000. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

