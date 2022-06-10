Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of OLN stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.20. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

In related news, VP R Nichole Sumner sold 9,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $617,051.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,648.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $351,615.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,962.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,595,576 shares of company stock worth $158,624,719. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Olin (Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.