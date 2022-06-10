Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock Position Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,134 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $38.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.92.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.32%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OHI. Capital One Financial began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

