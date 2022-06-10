Omeros Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.29) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Omeros in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.29) per share for the year.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omeros presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.32.

OMER opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.61. The company has a market cap of $134.24 million, a PE ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85. Omeros has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Omeros by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Omeros in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Omeros by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Omeros by 755.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

