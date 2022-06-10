OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a report on Friday, May 27th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of OpGen in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.67.

Get OpGen alerts:

Shares of OpGen stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. OpGen has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of -0.53.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 72.67% and a negative net margin of 680.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OpGen will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 1,020.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OpGen by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 323,388 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in OpGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in OpGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in OpGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.