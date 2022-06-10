Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Orchard Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ORTX opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $62.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 964.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,064,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 964,379 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 1,740.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 411,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 389,340 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

