Origin Materials (ORGN) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Origin Materials to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Materials and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Materials N/A -10.24% -5.90% Origin Materials Competitors -372.02% 233.32% 17.84%

35.2% of Origin Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Origin Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Origin Materials has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Materials’ peers have a beta of -115.47, indicating that their average stock price is 11,647% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Origin Materials and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Materials N/A $42.09 million 6.92 Origin Materials Competitors $4.41 billion $410.92 million -51.79

Origin Materials’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Origin Materials. Origin Materials is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Origin Materials and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Materials 0 2 2 0 2.50 Origin Materials Competitors 287 1038 1312 45 2.42

Origin Materials currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.74%. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 24.63%. Given Origin Materials’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Origin Materials has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Origin Materials peers beat Origin Materials on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Origin Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its proprietary platform technology converts biomass or plant-based carbon into chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other minor products. The company is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

