Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OESX. B. Riley decreased their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $70.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 40,194.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

